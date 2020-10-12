Jackson Lyons Clark
Las Cruces - Jackson Lyons Clark, 26, of Las Cruces, NM, passed away from Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma on October 4, 2020 in Las Cruces.
Jackson was born in Trenton, NJ, to Barbara Ann Lyons and James Hill Clark on September 20, 1994. His early school years were spent in Bolton, VT, at Smilie Elementary. He graduated from Onate high school in Las Cruces, and received a B.S. in Chemistry from New Mexico State University. Jackson was pursuing his Ph.D. in Chemistry at Cornell University when his illness forced him to leave the program. He was able to finish his Masters degree in Chemistry at Cornell, however.
Jackson loved soccer and Chemistry. He played on the Onate Soccer team, and received soccer scholarships for college. But Jackson chose New Mexico State University and Chemistry for his career pursuit. While at NMSU he continued to be active in the city soccer league, and enjoyed many weekends at the Field of Dreams behind Mayfield high school.
Jackson was active in research focused on treating and curing Fibrolamellar, through his ongoing relationship with Professor Sanford Simon at Rockefeller University in New York City. He hoped to continue work in Fibrolamellar research after completing his Ph.D. at Cornell University. Parties interested in donating to Fibrolamellar research may contact the Fibrolamellar Registry at: https://fibroregistry.org/donate
Jackson truly shined as a humanitarian, giving of himself through Chemistry tutoring at Cornell, as a Supplemental Instruction facilitator at NMSU, and by coaching other soccer players both in Las Cruces and Ithaca, NY. His short life leaves many footprints and an ache in many hearts. A scholarship to be entitled "The Jackson Lyons Clark Memorial Scholarship" is being set up in the Chemistry department at New Mexico State University. Parties interested in donating to the scholarship may contact: chembche@nmsu.edu or phone number 575-646-2505.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at a still to be determined date in Spring 2021. Those interested in attending the ceremony should contact Dr. Barbara Lyons at blyons@nmsu.edu.
Jackson is survived by his partner, Jeffrey Brightman, his younger brother, Gabriel Matheny Clark, and his parents.
"Fly free, swift, and true, young dragon"
