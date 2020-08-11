Jacob Daniel Becerra
Las Cruces - It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jacob Daniel Becerra. Jacob was 18 years old when he passed on Thursday, August 6th of 2020 by Frenger Park, Las Cruces, NM.
Jacob Becerra aka "J_Smoov," was born March 14th, 2002 in Carlsbad, NM. He lived with and was loved by parents Jennie Rebecca Becerra and David Anthony Becerra and his brother Anthony Jay Becerra, who was his companion throughout his life. He was a High School Graduate of Las Montañas Charter High School. He worked at Mesilla Valley Mall, at a shoe cleaning kiosk, Shoe MGK. Jacob loved to play basketball, entertain, and make people smile.
Jacob is survived by his parents, Jennie Rebecca Becerra and David Anthony Becerra, and his brother Anthony Jay Becerra from Las Cruces, NM. His paternal grandpa, Jesse Becerra Jr., and his paternal grandma Jessie Ann Carabajal and her spouse Chris H. Carabajal and his Mamaw, Linda Gail Moore. He is also survived by his uncles Ruben Anthony Becerra, Michael Jay Becerra, and Jason Eugene Shipley, and his aunt Heather Rena Gonzalez.
Jacob's Memorial Services will be on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at 2:00PM at Getz Funeral Home located at 1410 E Bowman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com
