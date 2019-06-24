|
Jacqueline G. Moore
Las Cruces - Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Jacqueline G. Moore, age 44, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Hospitals of Providence Trans-mountain Campus in El Paso, TX. She was born June 21, 1974 in El Paso, TX to Rafael and Isidra Holguin Garcia. "Jackie" as she was fondly known to her family and friends was a homemaker and a member of Cedar Hills Church of the Cross.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband, George Moore, US Army stationed in Iraq; a son, Alonso Moore; a daughter, Alyssa Moore; her mother, Isidra Garcia; three brother, Ricardo, Rafael and Carlos Garcia all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; her paternal grandparents, Alfredo and Martina Garcia; her maternal grandparents, Antonio and Margarita Holguin; two uncles, Alfred and Luis Armando Garcia.
Visitation for Jackie will begin at 6 PM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Cedar Hills Church of the Cross, 5550 Stern Drive where the Evening Service is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will gather for the Funeral Service at 10 AM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the same church with Pastor Caleb Perez officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in San Albino Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be George Moore, Lorenzo, Rafael, Ricardo and Carlos Garcia, and Eddie Sanchez.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 24, 2019