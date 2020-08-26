Jacqueline Rose Ward Camunez
Las Cruces - Jacqueline Rose Ward Camuñez
Jacqueline (Jackie) Rose Ward Camuñez was born in Albuquerque, NM on June 6, 1936. Jackie has been a life-long residence of the family home in San Miguel, NM since the land was given by the king of Spain in 1854 to her maternal great grandfather's father, Jose Rodriguez. She attended San Miguel Elementary and then Holy Cross School in Las Cruces. She is a proud graduate of Gadsden High School where she graduated as an All-Around student in 1954. She earned her Bachelors of Science degree in Home Economics Education from New Mexico State University in 1958 participating in SPURS honorary, Delta Zeta Sorority, Gamma Delta Honorary and was captain of the NMSU girls' basketball team. She was also Homecoming Princess, Maid of Cotton Princess and Military Ball Queen, and was selected to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.
Jackie was a devoted and beamingly proud mother to her three children. Dino Rene Camuñez of Phoenix, AZ, Kevin Jerome Camuñez of San Miguel, NM and Jocelyn Camuñez Bartz of Dallas, TX. Her true joy was her grandchildren, Connor and Mira (Dino); Zia, Zane, Jessica, Candace and Patrick (Kevin); and Jace and Justus (Jocelyn). She enjoyed cooking for her family including her family specialty of green chile and white corn tamale making, painting in oils and acrylics, sewing, and traveling across the country to spoil her grandchildren.
Jackie's decision to become a teacher was deeply rooted in her background as her grandfather, Donaciano Rodriquez, was instrumental in acquiring schools, teachers and buildings in the Mesilla Valley at the turn of the century. He served on the school board for over 40 years and her mother, Sophie Waldrip, taught school for 43 years, with 39 of those years being at Gadsden. Jackie dedicated 36 years to teaching at Gadsden High School and was Department Head of the Home Economics Department for 16 of those years. Her philosophy has been to 'teach individuals to be successful in their life as well as in living life." She developed the curriculum for Gadsden's occupational classes of Food Sciences, Child Care Services and Health Occupations which innovatively prepared students with career specific life skills. She coached many teachers who have had successful careers at the secondary and university levels. Other of her students have gone on to become fashion buyers and designers, all fondly recalling the practical life lessons from Mrs. Camuñez's classroom.
Jackie did not only faithfully serve the students and families of Gadsden, she also held various state-level advisory positions which shaped New Mexico's educational system. She left her imprint as she served with the New Mexico Vocational Advisory Board, the New Mexico State Curriculum Committee, the North Central Evaluation team, the Statewide Title III and IV Committees, and the New Mexico State Agriculture and Home Economics Development Council. She was also appointed to serve on New Mexico State University's Home Economics Department Advisory Board and was instrumental in establishing NMSU's Fashion Merchandising degreed major, one of the first in the nation.
Jackie was politically active in the Democratic Party in the state and county, having her first taste as a Precinct Chairperson when she was 20 years old. Her role model to public service was her maternal grandfather, Donaciano Rodriguez, who served as Doña Ana county's Justice of the Peace, Probate Judge, County Assessor and Sherriff. Her servant heart and advocacy for others drew her efforts into the political arena, coordinating campaigns for numerous candidates in the state, as well as traveling to Washington DC to lobby for various community causes. For her many civic contributions, the Democratic Party of NM 2nd Congressional District, inducted Jackie into their Hall of Fame.
Her flair for design grabbed her a seat at the Mesilla Valley Architectural Committee where she was instrumental in planning for future county projects in water systems and housing developments. She worked assessing the needs and priorities of a new courthouse and jail complex for Dona Ana County. She was co-owner of a construction company where she not only designed homes and buildings, but managed the business operations. Much of her business savvy came from her time as co-owner of the historic Aggie Way Restaurant in Las Cruces, NM.
Her accolades are numerous. The New Mexico Governor, Bill Richardson, conferred Jackie the honor as Colonel, Aide-de-Camp. Congressman Harold Runnels appointed her as a Congressional Ambassador for the state. The President of New Mexico State University designated her as an Honorary New Mexico Rancher along as a Centennial Honoree. The New Mexico State Board of Education and the Governor's Business Advisory Council recognized her 'Excellence in Education' contributions. She was inducted into the New Mexico Vocational Technical and Adult Education Hall of Fame and was New Mexico's Vocational Association's "Teacher of the Year". She was Soroptimist International's "Woman of Distinction in Education", New Mexico's ESEA's "Ardent Educator" honoree, and New Mexico's Home Economics Association's "Teacher of the Year". She was also given the State of New Mexico "Teacher of the Year" designation. Because of her outstanding contributions, New Mexico State University named her "Distinguished Alumni" and established the Jacqueline W. Camuñez Scholarship, an endowed legacy to her continuation of helping others. [Gifts in Jackie's memory can be made to the NMSU Foundation, P.O. Box 3590, Las Cruces, NM 88003-3590, designated to her 'Jacqueline W. Camuñez Endowed Scholarship'].
Her Catholic faith was central to her being and she volunteered countless hours to the San Miguel Parish, be it hosting enchilada suppers for fund-raising, designing and creating the floor plans for the Church Rectory, and supervising the reconstruction of the sanctuary when there was a fire. She has been called an "inspirational wise woman filled with the spirit of God". She also served on the Parish Council and the Altar Society. Her daily devotion to the rosary is one she learned from her grandmother, Juliana Rodriguez, and faithfully kept until her final days.
Jackie peacefully passed on August 24, 2020 in her family home surrounded by family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sophie Waldrip and George Ward, and her faithful friend and companion, Manuela Nieto. She is survived by her three children: Dino and wife Heidi, Jocelyn and husband Todd, and Kevin, along with her nine grandchildren - Connor, Mira, Jace, Justus, Zia, Zane, Jessica, Candace and Patrick; and her sister, Irene Ward of Albuquerque. She was beloved and well cared for by her care-taker, Luciana Salas de Ureña, until her final hours.
Jackie will most be remembered for her gentle soul, her unbounded strength, her contagious dimpled smile, and her willingness to do whatever it took to help anyone in need. No one left her without being enamored. Her educational commitment and untiring efforts have been admired by many and have touched the lives of thousands of people. Her imprint on her students and her contributions to the Mesilla Valley will be felt for many future generations. This icon of a woman will be greatly missed.
Jacqueline will be lying in state for viewing at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home from 4pm-6pm on Friday September 4, 2020. Visitation with family will begin at 6:00pm, with the recital of the holy rosary to follow at 7pm. Funeral mass will take place on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 10:00am to be held at the San Miguel Catholic Church in San Miguel, NM. Burial with follow at the San Miguel Cemetery. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com