Jaime Valenciano
Las Cruces - Jaime Valenciano 2020
It's with deep sorrow to announce the tragic loss of our father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend Jaime Valenciano, who has fallen asleep in death on September 21, 2020. (John 11:11)
He leaves behind his children; Mariah, Jorge, Janessa; his grandchildren Gabriel and Izaya; his siblings Joe Luis, Rosie, Richard; many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by this parents Manuel Valenciano (2020), Maria Elena Parra (2011), and his nephew Bobby Joe Zertuche (2008).
Jaime was a strong believer in his native culture and tribe; Piro/Manso/Tiwa.
Named "Snapping Turtle" by his mother, Jaime was born and raised in Las Cruces, NM on December 8, 1976 to Manuel Valenciano and Maria Elena Parra. He graduated from Onate High School in 1995. His high school teacher Lawrence J. Stocker published a book ("Bad Dude Bread") based on true experiences from Jaime's class. Inspired, Jaime called himself a prize Bread Maker along with his classmates. Jaime continued to devote his mind and skills as a Master Carpenter. He was good with numbers and could calculate pitches and slopes by memory. He was a jack of all trades, a problem solver, and could accomplish anything he set his mind to despite any obstacles. He was a jokester, story teller, a poet, and high in spirit person. There was never a dull moment in his presence.
Jaime adored his children. Mariah his oldest, was his little chocolate girl. Jorge (Bubba) was his boy and baby Janessa was his princesse who was always carried on the shoulders of her daddy.
Jaime will be greatly missed.
We want to thank the Ortiz family for your support, truly the best. A special Thank-You Kalisa, Tino, and family for always opening their doors. Thank-You to families, friends, Tresco Inc., and the community for their out pouring prayers, blessings, and donations.
Services for Jaime Valenciano will be held October 6, 2020 at La Paz-Grahams's Funeral Home. Visitation will be opened to family and friends from 5:00pm-6:00pm. Services will follow at 7:00pm. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com