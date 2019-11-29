|
James Bustamante
Las Cruces - James C. Bustamante, 43 of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019. He was born in El Paso, Texas at William Beaumont Army Hospital.
James was a genuine and well-known tattoo artist with a golden heart who impacted many lives. He cared deeply for others before himself and often donated his artwork to raise money for those in need. He was the owner of several tattoo shops, but his favorite and most memorable was Redemption Tattoo. He always believed in Redemption and his dream was to minister to those feeling lost and saving lives. James will be greatly missed and remembered for his contagious smile, sense of humor and his jack of all trades.
James is survived by his parents Valentine M. Bustamante and Reina C. Rodriguez, sons Matthew J. Bustamante, Juan C. Bustamante, Niko E. Bustamante, daughter Lauren R. Bustamante, one sister Valerie A. Bustamante and granddaughter Violet H. Bustamante along with several nieces and one nephew.
A visitation is scheduled for 10:00 am, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home, with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 am, Pastor James Gildon will officiate the ceremony and burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery. A reception will be held at Elks Lodge.
The family would like to thank Las Cruces First, Getz Funeral Home and many family and friends for their continued support.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019