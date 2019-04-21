Resources
James Donham "J.d." Monsimer


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Donham "J.d." Monsimer Obituary
James Donham "J.D." Monsimer

Las Cruces - James Donham "J.D." Monsimer entered eternal life on March 3, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1977, at Memorial General Hospital, Las Cruces, New Mexico.

J.D. is survived by his father, Jim Monsimer and Jim's wife, Dale Monsimer, Las Cruces; his dear friend, John Boley; his paternal uncle, Clement; two step-brothers and two step-sisters.

His maternal family includes Aunt and Uncle Dee Ann W. and Glenn Barton; cousin, D.J. Wooldridge; Aunt and Uncle David and Linda Donham (all of Odessa, TX); and other cousins.

J.D. is preceded in death by his mom, Lynda Donham Monsimer; cousin, Cindy Ann Wooldridge (Ruidoso, NM); uncle Jim Wooldridge (Ruidoso); maternal grandparents, H.D. "Spec" Donham (Odessa) and Thelma Donham Jennings and Ray Jennings; maternal great-grandparents, Walter and Lora "Non" Holt (Odessa) and great-aunt, Dorothy Holt (Odessa); paternal grandparents and step-grandmother (Las Cruces).
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 21, 2019
