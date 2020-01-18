|
James E. (Jim) Jones
Mesquite - James E. Jones, Age 83, life-long resident of Mesquite, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Jim's greatest love was for his family. A loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, he was a true family patriarch who gave tirelessly and without end.
Jim was married to his one true love, Patricia (Pat) Carpenter-Jones for 55 years, who predeceased him. He was a compassionate and admirable man, well known in the farming community. Jim enjoyed shooting, hunting, fishing and regular spirited games of Poker with his best buddies. Jim frequently commented that his life was full and he was very blessed.
He is survived by his Three children; JoBeth Kiehne (Terry), Connie Brittle (John), Jim Jones (Jami), Six grandchildren; Shawnell Corn, Charlie Kiehne, James Kiehne, Danny Kirkpatrick, Taylor Brittle, and Katie Jones, Three great-grandchildren; Lainie, Aspen, and Hadley, and Two sisters; Diana Kramer (Darrel Foster) and Billie Knight (Clifton), along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jim was also predeceased by his Mother, Addie Lula Todd-Moore; Father, Oscar A. Jones; beloved Step-Dad, William C. Moore; his Brother, Robert A. Jones; and Sister, Belva Jones-Lopez.
Per Jim's request, cremation has taken place and casual services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Mausoleum at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetary, where he will be laid to rest beside his loving wife.
Service will be officiated by Pastor Steve Griffith. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mesilla Valley Hospice in James E. Jones name. Floral arrangements to be delivered to Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetary.
The Family thanks Getz Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Gardens for services provided. Very Special thanks and deep appreciation to Jody Eubanks and Marci Dickerson.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020