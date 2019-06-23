|
James Glenn Kilcrease
Las Cruces - James Glenn Kilcrease, 91, of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2019.
James (Jim) was born on October 2, 1927 in Nocona, Texas to Glenn Doyle and Helen Louise Surber Kilcrease. He received a Civil Engineering degree in 1961 from New Mexico State University. Employed by the Corp of Engineers for many years at White Sands Missile Range and then at Fort Bliss, he retired in 1988 after a lifetime of awards and professional accomplishments. Jim was many things - a true cowboy, a proud patriot, an avid golfer and hunter, but mostly an amazing family man. He lived simply, loved fiercely, and took care of everybody.
He married his high school sweetheart, Della Jean Bridges, in 1947. Together they raised five children: Harold Glenn Kilcrease, James Perry Kilcrease, Karen Louise Pruitt (Tom), Robert Thomas Kilcrease, and Sherri Kathleen Kilcrease Smith (Montgomery). After 42 years in love, she preceded him in death in 1989.
Love and joy were brought back into his life with his marriage to Yvonne Lawrence in 1997.
Those left to celebrate and remember the life of this amazing man include his wife: Yvonne Kilcrease, the five children and their spouses mentioned above, six grandchildren: James Patrick Kilcrease, Jessica Jean Harvey (Jason), Cedar Skye Kilcrease, Montgomery James Smith, Mason Luther Smith, and Marshal Bridges Smith, two great-grandchildren: Elijah Jason Harvey and Megan Rae Louise Harvey, and Yvonne's two daughters: Sandra Brandon (Alan), and Deb Widger (Chuck).
To quote Ed Bruce: "This is the last cowboy song / The end of a hundred-year waltz / The voices sound sad as they're singing along / Another piece of America's lost."
A sunrise graveside service will be held at 6:30 am, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Masonic Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Acute Flaccid Myelitis Association at AFMAnow.org.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 23, 2019