James Grant Franzoy
Hatch - James Grant Franzoy, known as Papo to his family, 88 was freed of his physical bonds on Tuesday, September 14, 2020. He passed away at his home in Hatch, NM. His generous and loving spirit lives on in those who love him.
He was born on September 8th, 1932 in Deming, NM. James was the fourth child born to the late Albert and Viola (Cantrell) Franzoy and was a great brother to Katherine, Edith, Albert Jr., and Stanley.
James graduated from Hatch Valley High School in 1950. In his high school days, he played football. Upon graduation, he worked at the Anthony Feed Store in Anthony, NM. After two years, at the age of 19, he started farming in the Hatch Valley. He farmed for many years until he retired at the age of 67, however, he continued helping his sons on the farm till the age of 86. In his younger years, he farmed during the day, worked at Garfield Gin at night, and was also a janitor at Salem school for 10 years until the school closed in 1966.
He loved being ornery and was often found playing jokes on everyone. He also enjoyed working with kids, coaching little league for many years. He also volunteered to teach kids how to properly and safely shoot guns. His dedication and hard work lead the Jaycee Organization to participate in two National Championships.
He was instrumental in the NFO organization getting better alfalfa prices for farmers in the valley. He, along with other farmers helped organize the renowned Hatch Chile Festival.
He enjoyed tending to his greenhouse full of tomatoes, hunting, fishing, playing dominoes, and the card game," hand and foot". He especially liked to win, BIG TIME! His favorite past time was spending time with family. He was a member of the Adams Street Church of Christ in Hatch, NM.
He was the beloved husband of the late Betty (Black) Franzoy and friend and husband to his present wife Claudette (Richardson) Franzoy.
He was the proud father of Kathie Franzoy (Lew Knight); Harmon Franzoy (Alma Nabesis); Marty Franzoy(Ozena Crosswhite); Ronnie Franzoy(Anna Boldt). Honorary father to Steven Sandoval (Lore Olmos); Daniel Sandoval (Jude Buchanan); William Ortiz (Kris Olsen); Carla Ortiz (Chris Hoppe).
He encouraged, worried, and cheered for his 22 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. James's Legacy will live on as his sons, grandsons, and great-grandchildren will farm the land he loved so much. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
A viewing will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm, Friday, September 18th, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 East Bowmen Ave., Las Cruces, NM. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at the Adams Street Church of Christ, with Danny Miller officiating.
Pallbearers will be Richard Moyers, Quint Franzoy, Craig Moyers, Tyrel Franzoy, Ryan Franzoy, Randy Franzoy, Marcus Moyers, and Brandon Holguin. Lunch will follow cemetery services at the church annex. Place of internment Garden of Memories, Hatch, NM.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guest book, please log onto www. GetzCares.com