Las Cruces - James (JIM) Graver, 79 of Las Cruces ,New Mexico entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019. Born February 25th , 1940 to John and Margaret Graver in Valley Stream, NY. Jim Spent over 40 years working in the aerospace industry. Jim began his career at Grumman Aircraft corporation of Bethpage, NY. While at Grumman he was involved in projects ranging from the Lunar Module to the F-14 Tomcat. "his Favorite aircraft ever". One of his proudest moments while at Grumman was having his name and the names of his coworkers in the Lunar Module program enshrined on a flag the Apollo crew took and placed on the moon's surface.
After relocating to Las Cruces in 1975, Jim went to work at the White Sands Test Facility. While at the WSTF Jim worked for various contractors. Jim was also part of the WSTF auxiliary fire department. Jim retired in 2011 as an Aerospace Quality Assurance Specialist for SAIC Aerospace Corp.
In 2002 NASA honored Jim with the prestigious Mission Accomplished Extraordinaire (MAX) and STAR Award, for his significant contributions to the Space Shuttle program and manned space flight.
Jim loved to tell his children and grandchildren about the many projects he was involved with throughout his career. This passion to educate led Jim to teach local middle and high school students about the wonders of aerospace science, inspiring a whole new generation about this rewarding career path.
While aerospace was his career , horsepower was his passion, Jim was a huge fan of NASCAR, INDYCAR racing, along with classic automobiles.
Always a loyal, honest, and hardworking man, Jim gave to all. He is survived by his three daughters, Cheryl Ann Cothern (Lee); Margaret Elizabeth "Meg" Haines (Darren); Barbara Marie (Gorman) Graver, James Gorman; seven beloved grandchildren: Alexis, Tyler, Megan, Emily, Analise, Tatiyana, and Sebastian. He is survived by his brother Charles Graver. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Johnny and sister Margaret (Tootsie). He was a dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed. Funeral services are Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 at La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 31, 2019