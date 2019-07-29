|
|
James H. McCrary, Ph.D.
- - James H. McCrary, Ph.D. (1957) in nuclear physics passed away on July 31, 2018 at age 89 surrounded by his wife Gloria, their daughter Camille and granddaughter Brooke. Jim and Gloria were married 57 years ago in Austin, TX when Gloria completed her MA in chemistry. They are grandparents of three and great grandparents of three.
Dr. McCrary received his B.A. in 1953 in Physics and Mathematics from the University of Texas, Austin, Texas where he graduated with High Honors. In addition to his Ph.D., he received his M.A. in 1954 in Physics, from Rice Institute.
Honors: Phi Beta Kappa, Sigma Xi, Industrial Research I-R 100 Award in 1971.
He had a varied career where he worked as a physicist at Hanford Works in Washington State, at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory in Los Alamos, NM, at Argonne National Laboratory in Argonne, Illinois, at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC, at EG&G at Las Vegas, NV, at the Fermi Laboratory in Batavia, Illinois and at the Physical Science Laboratory at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, NM. He taught at New Mexico State University and at the University of Texas at El Paso, Texas. After he retired Jim and Gloria worked for Radiological Physics, Inc., El Paso, Texas doing compliance testing on x-ray machines in various hospitals and clinics throughout New Mexico and West Texas.
He wrote the following in his memoir "Itinerant Physicist": I think that some of my work has been quite useful. In retrospect there is little that I would have done differently. The Las Vegas years were clearly the most productive if productivity is related to the volume of publications, but my best years were those spent at NMSU where working next to Gloria was the apex of my career. The only part of my career that I really miss is standing at a blackboard and lecturing to a group of students.
Dr. McCrary had twelve years experience in x-ray analysis, radiation measurements, instrumentation and safety; nine years experience in experimental nuclear physics; seven years in mathematical modeling and software development; six years experience in solar energy development and thermochemistry; three years in environmental instrumentation and studies; twelve years in teaching at the university level. Published one software package and 32 articles in refereed journals and books.
At NMSU he taught courses in Newtonian mechanics, thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, engineering mathematics, vibrational analysis and direct energy conversion. He was a member of the Graduate Faculty.
Dr. McCrary was a World War II veteran serving between 1946 and 1949 and was a S/Sgt USAF.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 29, 2019