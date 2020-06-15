James Hunsinger
Las Cruces - James R Hunsinger (Two-Wires) passed away unexpedially on Friday June 12, 2020 after a short illness at Memorial Medical Center Las Cruces.
He lived a blessed and happy life for 90 years.
He enjoyed good food, golfing ,fishing, and an ice cold Corona.
Jim his wife Dorothy and their 2 Sons Roy and Mike Hunsinger, moved to Las Cruces in 1969 after living on the island of Kwajalein and many other places during his career, he joined Vought LTV in 1951 He worked 38 years with the company until he retired in 1989.
He met the second love of his life in 2011 Judi Hudson and eventually married, they lived happily until his departure.
He was proceeded in dead by his parents James and Nellie Hunsinger, his first wife Dorothy and his 2 Son's Roy and Mike Hunsinger, and younger brother Bill Hunsiger.
Survived by his loved wife Judi Hunsinger, Grandson Lucas (fiancé Galen Wash) Daughter in law Darlene Hunsiger all of California.
Sister in law Nona, Nieces Sheryl Caruso (Leonard) great nephew Matt Caruso, Kristie Wilson ( Alan) great nieces Kinzie and Zoe Wilson, Nephew Doug Hunsinger all of Texas, Step grandson Chris Davis (Jennifer) of Kansas city, His loved friends Joel and Maria Martinez of Las Cruces, his beloved dog Abbi.
James stayed close with his childhood friend Jerry Jones (Gloria) of Texas , friends from high school, and some of his co-workers.
A visitation will be on Tuesday June 16th from 6-8 PM
Funeral services on Wednesday June 17th at 10:00 AM, followed by burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005
To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.