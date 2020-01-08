|
James J. "Dutch" Brumley
Las Cruces - James J. "Dutch" Brumley was born in El Paso, Texas on April 2, 1930 to Hattie Priscilla Sullivan and Luther Lee Sullivan. He passed away on January 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Dutch was married for 66 years to Wanda (Cahoon) Brumley.
Dutch is survived by his daughter Priscilla Grooms and her husband David L. Grooms and two sons, James L. Brumley and Stephen Brumley wife Nancy Brumley. Dutch and Wanda had seven grandsons and six granddaughters. He is also survived by his nephew, Jessie Brumley and his wife Mary, two sisters in law, Ethel Carver and Vivian Kerr, brother-in-law Sonny Holden, many nieces and nephews. Dutch and Wanda are also survived by 16 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda, and two sons, Billy Taylor and Henry Allen Brumley, and his brother Zeke Brumley.
A funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Missionary Ridge Cemetery in Mesquite.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020