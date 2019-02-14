|
|
JAMES "JIM" L. GWALTNEY, shuffled off his mortal coil Sunday, February 10, 2019 peacefully drawing his final breath while surrounded by those dearest to him. Born August 27, 1938 in Mena, Arkansas, Jim grew to love the independence afforded him in the solace of fishing. At the age of 12 he moved to Las Cruces where he later attended Las Cruces High School and captained the Chess Team to the school's first State Championship in any sport or activity in 1955. Upon graduation, he received permission from his parents to enlist in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17. Upon honorable discharge he earned his bachelor's degree in Biology from Colorado Teachers College (now Northern Colorado University) in Greeley, Colorado. His first teaching job was 7th grade Biology at Franklin Junior High in Grants, New Mexico. He later taught at Court Junior High in Las Cruces. He accepted the position as head football coach at Hatch Valley High School in 1965 and earned his Master of the Arts in Teaching from New Mexico State University in August, 1966. In 1970 he accepted the head football coaching position at Anton High School in Anton, Texas, where he led the Bulldogs through an undefeated season in 1972, succumbing to Wilson High School in the bi-district round of the Texas State Playoffs on a technical basis following a scoreless tie at the end of regulation. Wilson went on to claim the championship. Teams garnering state championships under his leadership included: Hatch Valley Bears Girls Basketball, 1967 (New Mexico); Anton High School Golf, 1972 (Texas). Returning to Las Cruces in 1973, Jim left coaching and teaching to pursue a career in insurance. He was an independent insurance agent working throughout southern New Mexico until his retirement in 2008. The namesake agency he founded, Jimmy Lou, Inc., continues to operate in Las Cruces. Among "Sweetie", "Dad" and "Big Daddy", Jim was known as "Mr. Gwaltney" to his students, "Coach" to his players, "Kid" to his fellow Marines, and "Jimmy" to his siblings and childhood friends. Now, our Lord has called him home.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Louie E. Gwaltney and mother, Lillian S. Gwaltney. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Gwaltney; daughter, Terri Justice and husband Art; son, Levi Gwaltney and wife Jekaterina; grandchildren, Jamie Lee Justice, Kcenia Gwaltney and Makcim Gwaltney; brother, Lamar Gwaltney and wife Mary Gail; sister, Evelyn Colson and husband Keith; stepsons, Joe Holguin, and Gary Holguin and wife Shirley; and many cousins, nephews, nieces and step grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Purification, 5525 Cristo Rey in Doña Ana, New Mexico at 2 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 with Reverend Juan Camilo Montoya officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030 .
The Gwaltney family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 14, 2019