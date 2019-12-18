|
James "Jaime" Maese
Las Cruces - James "Jaime" Maese, age 54, passed away December 12, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born in Las Cruces, NM on January 18, 1965 to Elizabeth Camunez & Elias Maese.
James graduated from Mayfield High School in 1983. He attended NMSU majoring in engineering. After marrying his wife, Aurora Miranda, he transferred to Arizona State University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Manufacturing Engineering in 1990. He worked for Motorola in Phoenix, Arizona as a Manufacturing Engineer for approximately 15 years. In this capacity he traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia where he set up factories and trained employees on computer equipment configuration.
James' biggest reward was being a father to his son Ryan and his daughter Jamie. He had a very adventurous spirit and loved motorcycle riding, skiing, boating, fishing and horseback riding. He was also an avid Minnesota Vikings fan.
James is survived by his son Ryan James Maese and his daughter Jamie Adriana Maese, both of Tucson, Arizona; his former wife, Aurora Miranda; his mother Elizabeth Camunez (stepfather, Eddie DiMatteo); his father, Elias Maese (stepmother, Lorraine Maese); his brothers, Tom, Steve and Ron Maese; his nieces, Courtney and Briana Maese; his nephew, Ethan Maese and many aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Cecilia Oliver.
Upon his request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at La-Paz Graham Funeral Home, 555 W. Amador Rd, Las Cruces, NM.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019