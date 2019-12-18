Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Maese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jaime" Maese


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jaime" Maese Obituary
James "Jaime" Maese

Las Cruces - James "Jaime" Maese, age 54, passed away December 12, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born in Las Cruces, NM on January 18, 1965 to Elizabeth Camunez & Elias Maese.

James graduated from Mayfield High School in 1983. He attended NMSU majoring in engineering. After marrying his wife, Aurora Miranda, he transferred to Arizona State University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Manufacturing Engineering in 1990. He worked for Motorola in Phoenix, Arizona as a Manufacturing Engineer for approximately 15 years. In this capacity he traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia where he set up factories and trained employees on computer equipment configuration.

James' biggest reward was being a father to his son Ryan and his daughter Jamie. He had a very adventurous spirit and loved motorcycle riding, skiing, boating, fishing and horseback riding. He was also an avid Minnesota Vikings fan.

James is survived by his son Ryan James Maese and his daughter Jamie Adriana Maese, both of Tucson, Arizona; his former wife, Aurora Miranda; his mother Elizabeth Camunez (stepfather, Eddie DiMatteo); his father, Elias Maese (stepmother, Lorraine Maese); his brothers, Tom, Steve and Ron Maese; his nieces, Courtney and Briana Maese; his nephew, Ethan Maese and many aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Cecilia Oliver.

Upon his request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at La-Paz Graham Funeral Home, 555 W. Amador Rd, Las Cruces, NM.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -