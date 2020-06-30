James Monroe ScottLas Cruces - James Monroe Scott, 94, of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away on June 15, 2020.James was born in El Paso, Texas to Lawrence B. and Jamie W. Alexander Scott on July 1, 1925.He attended school in El Paso, Texas and graduated from Texas College of Mines and Metallurgy in May 1949. He married Marta M. Hargett on September 7, 1950 in El Paso, Texas. He worked as a District Manager for Mountain Bell for 35 years. After retirement, he founded JMS Scott Real Estate Rentals in Las Cruces.He served in the Navy and was a veteran of World War II. Jim was very civic minded and served in numerous organizations. He was involved in the Junior Chamber of Commerce in El Paso, Texas and Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was active in the Optimist Club in Albuquerque where he served as Club President. After moving to Las Cruces, he joined the Las Cruces Rotary Club and was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow. He was also active in the Yucca Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He received numerous honors and was given The Silver Beaver Award for Distinguished Service.James is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Jamie Scott; Brother, Lawrence B. Scott; Daughter-In-Law, Cheryl I. Scott and Granddaughter, Shannon A. Oleson.James is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Marta H. Scott of Las Cruces; Son, Stephen A. Scott of Grass Valley, California and Daughter and Son-In-Law, Sheila A. Oleson and Scott Oleson of Organ, New Mexico; Brother, Thomas Scott of Denver, Colorado and Sister, Charlee Ann Longmire of Roswell, New Mexico; Grandsons, Mathew A. Scott of Grass Valley, California and Shawn A. Oleson of Seattle, Washington; Great Grandsons, Tyler J. Scott and Noah A. Scott of Grass Valley, California.A Memorial will be held at a later date.Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005