James N. Carver
El Paso - James N. Carver, better known to some as "Papa Carver" "Jim" or just plain "Carver" passed away Monday October 14, 2019 one day shy of his 92nd birthday at the Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home in El Paso. What a great way to celebrate his birthday- with his Lord and Savior. A man of many talents, an avid hunter/outdoors man, a quick wit, with a willingness to help others, he will be missed by all who knew him.
He was born October, 15, 1927, in Tucson, Arizona to Leroy and Ruth Bailey Carver. He and his family moved to the Mesilla Valley, when he was 7 years old. During his school years, he attended South Ward Elementary, Las Cruces Junior High, and Las Cruces Union High School.
In June of 1944, at the age of 16, he joined the United States Navy. He saw action during WWII as a landing craft operator at the Battle for Okinawa (Bronze Star Recipient), and as an ammunition passer on Gun #45 aboard the USS Oneida. Towards the end of the war he was involved in the occupation of Jinsen, Korea. He returned to Las Cruces and his senior year of high school at the age of 18. Two years later in 1948, he married the love of his life, Jeanne Shaw. In February 2019, they celebrated their 71st Wedding Anniversary.
In the mid 1950's he went to work at "White Sands Proving Grounds," as an Electronic Technician. He loved his work, and the opportunities for travel it offered. Projects he worked on included, missile and beacon design and development, upper atmospheric testing, and laser defense testing. Major contractors he worked for and with included, Beacon Lab, Space Data, NASA, and the Defense Atomic Support Agency.
He received many awards during his career but was particularly proud of a Presidential Commendation from then President Richard Nixon for work he did in Sao Paulo, Brazil in 1966 measuring atmospheric changes that took place during a total eclipse of the Sun. He retired from White Sands Missile Range in January of 1986.
He was especially proud of his family's military heritage. His father Leroy was one of the last two surviving WWI soldiers, in the Las Cruces area. His brothers all served their country proudly, in either the United States Navy or Unites States Coast Guard.
He surrendered his life to Christ in 1972 and joined Westside Baptist Church. He was later ordained as a Deacon, a position he held at both Westside Baptist, and Calvary Baptist Church of Las Cruces. Always willing to serve wherever he was needed he did anything he was asked to do from cooking, to helping with plumbing, and automotive chores, both at home and on mission trips. He also loved singing gospel music with his church friends.
He is survived by his wife Jeanne, son Keith (Angie) of Las Cruces, and daughter Sharon (Doug) King of Dickinson ND. grand children — Jamie (Mark) Maestas, Bloomington, II. Jennifer Carver and Stephen Carver Wheaton, II., Christopher Carver Spokane, Wa., Travis King, Pullman, Wa., and Troy King, Dickinson, ND. great grand-children Nathan, Caleb, and Joshua Maestas, of Bloomington, II.
He was preceded in death by his both of his parents Leroy and Ruth Carver, and 5 brothers, Leroy I, Leroy II both in infancy, and Bill (Bette), George (Georgia), and Tom in recent years.
A memorial service to celebrate James's life is being planned for December 27, 2019. The location and time will be announced later.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019