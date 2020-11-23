James Oliver Maxwell
Las Cruces - JAMES "JIM" O. MAXWELL, age 87, of Las Cruces, died November 12, 2020 at Gerald Champion Hospital in Alamogordo. He was born November 3, 1933 in Bridgeport, West Virginia to Gladys and Ralph Maxwell. Jim retired from the United States Army after twenty-one years as a Master Sargent E-8. During his time in Korea and Viet-Nam he was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Commendation Metals. After his retirement from the service, he went to work at White Sands Missile Range as a Telephone Mechanic General Foreman, where he once more retired. Jim was a generous and kind man that was willing to help everyone and will be lovingly remembered by all and missed dearly.
He is survived by this wife of 66 years, Anna Maxwell; daughter, Lanore Flores and husband, Rick; son, Jim Maxwell and wife, Maureen. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Jacob and Nathan Maxwell and Maulen Flores.
Interment will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to immediate family only.
Our thanks for the kindness, compassion and treatment by Doctor JaBore and hospital staff.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces.