Las Cruces - James Oriva, born January 14, 1941, in Wichita, Kansas to William Oriva and Margaret Allen joined his parents and brother Dutch Streiff June 30, 2020. Jim was a valiant warrior his last few years as he battled for his life and will be missed by his family and friends.

Jim as many knew him was a metro-man with many interests. Retiring as a meat cutter for 35 years, he moved to Las Cruces in 2001 with his wife, Darla. Jim was known by local car clubs as the 'guy with the beautiful 2001 Audi TT with hand-stitched leather- seats.' Jim and Darla were active members of the Cruisers Unlimited Car Club. He was a member of the Elks Club and had a great time fishing and shooting along with a bit of gambling.

Jim is survived by his wife, Darla; daughter Lisa Moran and son Joe (Laurie) Steinbauer. Sisters, Christina Fishback; Rebecca (Eddie) Setters; Janice Zeller; Melissa (Elstene) Crew; Darlene Ponce and Marta (Jaime) Viramontes as well as many nieces and nephews will miss the antics and loving care of their Uncle Jim. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
