James Peterson
Las Cruces - James Howard Peterson 93, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on August 17, 2019, in Las Cruces. He was surrounded by friends and family who loved him.
James was born in Spencer, Iowa on January 4, 1926 to James and Hilda Peterson. He married Jo Ann Catcott in November of 1948 and they had a daughter, Susan Jo, in April of 1950. After their divorce, James married the love of his life, Billie Jean Cunningham, on July 25, 1959. He adopted her three children; Sharon, Judy, and George, and they became a family. On July 28, 1962, their final daughter, Debra Lynn, completed the family. James and Billie Jean celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in July of this year.
After James graduated high school, he attended one semester at the University of Iowa before joining the Army to serve his country in WWII. Sergeant James Peterson served overseas in Europe from Feb. 1943 until May 1946. He served in the 65th Infantry Division, Patton's 3rd Army in France, Germany and Austria. During his time, he received two Bronze Stars and Meritorious Achievement in ground combat against the armed enemy. His time was spent in the European-African-Middle Eastern theatre of the war.
Upon his return to the US, James attended Iowa State's Teaching College and received his degree in teaching. He traveled to the Southwest in search of teaching jobs and landed in Las Cruces in 1952. He continued his education and received his Masters' degree in Education at NMSU. When he began his teaching career he was befriended by Mrs. Rooker, who was his mentor and a strong influence on him during her lifetime.
While teaching at Las Cruces Union High School, which then became Las Cruces High School, James started both the Secretarial Program and the Distribution Education Program. He taught Business, Business Law, Typing, Shorthand, and Special Education at Las Cruces High School until his retirement in 1987. He also was the Golf Coach there for several years, one of his proudest accomplishments, as he shared his love of golf with the students. He continued to play golf until the last years of his life, never giving up his golf clubs even when he moved into retirement living.
While teaching, he opened a small restaurant on the side, the BBQ Pit, and ran it for several years. He also worked a few other odd jobs including at a pork butt factory, painter, car salesman, investor, the Better Business Bureau, and got his Real Estate license while living in Cloudcroft, NM., after retirement.
James was a dedicated and loyal member of the Masons, the Eastern Star, the Toastmasters and the National Education Association. He was involved with the community and was well-loved by everyone around him.
James is preceded in death by his sister Gwendolyn Peterson; his daughter Judy Christensen and her husband, Thomas Christensen; and his grandson Ukiah Gardner.
He is survived by his beloved wife Billie Jean Peterson; cousin Kirby Lidman who was like a brother to him; daughters Susan Peterson, Sharon Rios and husband Ruben, and Debra Peterson; son George Peterson; grandchildren Sharon Church and husband Barry, James Gardner and wife Tammy, Chris Gardner and wife Tylia, Gabriel Rios and wife Kelly, Matthew Peterson and wife Adrianne, and Lori Peterson; and great-grandchildren Haleigh Gardner, Amber Gardner, Loralei Gardner, Jack Ryan Peterson, and Kaden Peterson.
Funeral Service is scheduled for 12:00 noon on Monday, August 26, 2019 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Hatch, NM. Chris Lilly will officiate the services.
Pallbearers will be Ruben Rios, James Gardner, Christopher Gardner, Gabe Rios, Barry Church and Susan Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to his daughters' dog rescue: 2 Hearts 4 Paws Refuge, Po Box 125 Radium Springs NM 88054
Arrangements are with La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home 555 West Amador, las Cruces NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.Lapaz-Grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 23, 2019