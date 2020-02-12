Resources
James Richard Hosbach

James Richard Hosbach, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and United States Army Reserve. He moved his family to Las Cruces, New Mexico from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania in 1970 and lived in Las Cruces until his passing. He loved to golf, cook, and was an avid model builder. He is survived by his loving wife Joann, his three daughters, Lisa, Karen, and Valerie, four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting that donations be made in his name to the Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
