James Robert Johnson
On Saturday September 5th, 2020 the Johnson family lost James Robert Johnson, Jim, in a tragic accident. Earlier that day, Jim enjoyed a quiet morning with his wife Karen and had taught two of his grandsons how to scramble eggs while visiting with them at his son Gregg's house. He was looking forward to getting settled into his new home and to enjoying a long weekend with his family. Family was the center of Jim's life, and he was a strong and guiding presence in their lives and in the lives of his friends.
Jim was born at Toule-Rosieres Air Force Base in France on January 4th, 1961 to his parents Larry Johnson and Nancy Johnson. He attended LCHS and graduated with the class of 1979. He loved history (military history in particular), the outdoors, sports, music, and the ocean. But above all, Jim loved his family. He was a fierce advocate for his children and grandchildren, and a devoted husband to his wife.
He was a man dedicated to helping everyone around him, making sure nobody ever had to go without. He touched the lives of many people, and never failed to offer help to those in need, either by providing sound advice (with a heavy dose of humor if the situation warranted) or in any other way that was needed. He never showed any concern for himself first, and on countless occasions stepped into emergency situations, accidents, or the like to help without hesitation. His love of life, his wisdom, his strength, and his boundless presence were felt by all who knew him and he is sorely missed.
He is survived by his parents, Larry Johnson and Nancy Lee, his loving wife, Karen Johnson, their children: Amie, Jennifer, Gregg, Dina, Audra, and Christopher, his brothers: Mark and David Johnson and Tony and Timmy Lee, and his grandchildren: Taegan, Isaac, Isaiah, Jacob, Sophia, Jack, Bentlee, Evan, and Yolanda.
People wishing to honor Jim's lifelong commitment to protecting children and helping them succeed in life can make donations in his honor to either Children's Hospital Foundation, Sunbeam Family Services, Fields and Futures, or Mid-Del Youth and Family Center. Donations to Childrens, Sunbeam, or Fields and Futures can be made through their websites: https://www.chfkids.com/donate
, https://sunbeamok.salsalabs.org/thrive/index.html
, https://fieldsandfutures.org/donate/
. Donations to Mid-Del Youth and Family can be sent to Attn: Darla Cheek, 2801 Parklawn Dr. Ste 201 Midwest City, OK 73110.