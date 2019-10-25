|
|
James Ronald Cox
Mr. Cox passed away on October 22, 2019, at Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Ron was born April 9, 1945, at Memorial Hospital in Las Cruces, NM. He was a loving husband and partner who loved his children, family and friends. He enjoyed meeting new people and was a devout Christian. He loved to tell stories about his life, friends and driving adventures. He was a sports nut rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, spending Saturdays watching college football and cheering on the NMSU women's volleyball team (Go Aggies!). Ron was an avid reader who loved New Mexico history. He lived on a ranch in Winston where he attended 1st through 4th grades at a small two-room school house. He graduated from Hot Springs High in 1963. He attended New Mexico State University from 1964 to 1970 achieving a Master's Degree in 1970. He worked in Civil Service for the Soil Conservation Service, BIA, and BLM, retiring in 1995.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Cox; brother, Mark Cox (Kathy); sister in law Helen Cox; son, Cory (Kathie) Cox; daughter, Ronni K. Parsons; stepchildren, Kelly (Kenny) Jameson, Teri (Bumper) Jones; grandchildren, Keegan and Quinn Cox; Devin and Dani Parsons; Elaina (Spencer) Siler, Stephanie and McKenna Jameson; Royal Jones IV.
He was predeceased by his mother Barbara Lockhart; stepfather Robert Lockhart; father Robert Cox; stepmother Murnie Cox; brother Robin Cox; and son in law Pat Richardson.
Cremation has taken place and a family memorial service will be planned at a later date.
