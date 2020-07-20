1/1
James Tooley
James Tooley

Las Cruces

- JAMES H. TOOLEY, "My friends call me Jim", of Las Cruces, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice. He was born to Mildred and Reginald Tooley November 4, 1930 in Syracuse, NY.

Jim led a varied life, from Engineer to house building. He was involved with the Women Back To Work program a few years ago. He came off as gruff and sometimes cold, but he was a cuddly bear, always willing to help someone or find a way thru their problems. His best job was being GranPa Jim to J.J. and Diego, and Pa Pa to Lillie and Jo Jo.

He leaves behind a son, Alan and wife, Gerri of Bensalem, PA; his daughter, Deborah and husband, Dennis of Hughesville, PA; sister, Jeannine and her daughter, Kris and son Rick; two grandsons, Erik and Kevin in the east coast; great-granddaughter, Michele and husband, Luke and great-great-grandson, Levi of Fort Riley, KS.

Travel west: His wife, Angie; her sons, Joseph Gregory and his sons, J.J. and Diego; Derek, his daughters, Chenoa, husband Sam and their daughter Addison; and Grey; Jason Paul Gallardo, his wife, Leah Kleiman, their daughters, Lillie Rae and Josephine Angela; two sisters-in-law; Clara and husband Norman of Castaic, CA and Marge of Ridgecrest, CA; brother-in-law Chris Garcia of Virginia. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews, many friends and associates in California. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janice on June 18, 2020, brother Arthur, as well as dear friends, J.D. Geer and wife, Betty Sue; M/M H. Snodgrass, M/M Wally Rector, Juliette and Bill McNaley of Las Cruces; Conrad Leos and Howard Little from California, as well and four brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.

Due to COVD-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to immediate family only.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
