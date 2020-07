James Tooley

James TooleyLas Cruces- JAMES H. TOOLEY, "My friends call me Jim", of Las Cruces, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice. He was born to Mildred and Reginald Tooley November 4, 1930 in Syracuse, NY.Jim led a varied life, from Engineer to house building. He was involved with the Women Back To Work program a few years ago. He came off as gruff and sometimes cold, but he was a cuddly bear, always willing to help someone or find a way thru their problems. His best job was being GranPa Jim to J.J. and Diego, and Pa Pa to Lillie and Jo Jo.He leaves behind a son, Alan and wife, Gerri of Bensalem, PA; his daughter, Deborah and husband, Dennis of Hughesville, PA; sister, Jeannine and her daughter, Kris and son Rick; two grandsons, Erik and Kevin in the east coast; great-granddaughter, Michele and husband, Luke and great-great-grandson, Levi of Fort Riley, KS.Travel west: His wife, Angie; her sons, Joseph Gregory and his sons, J.J. and Diego; Derek, his daughters, Chenoa, husband Sam and their daughter Addison; and Grey; Jason Paul Gallardo, his wife, Leah Kleiman, their daughters, Lillie Rae and Josephine Angela; two sisters-in-law; Clara and husband Norman of Castaic, CA and Marge of Ridgecrest, CA; brother-in-law Chris Garcia of Virginia. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews, many friends and associates in California. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janice on June 18, 2020, brother Arthur, as well as dear friends, J.D. Geer and wife, Betty Sue; M/M H. Snodgrass, M/M Wally Rector, Juliette and Bill McNaley of Las Cruces; Conrad Leos and Howard Little from California, as well and four brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.Due to COVD-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to immediate family only.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com