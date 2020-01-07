|
|
James "Skinner" Z. Graves
Trinidad - JAMES ZEBULIN GRAVES, aka "SKINNER", age 31, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Trinidad, Colorado. Born in Las Cruces on December 24, 1988 at Memorial Medical Center then later baptized at the Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
"Skinner" as he was fondly known to family and friends, will be most remembered for his love of art, poetry, music and especially his original tattoo work. Many family members and friends are adorned with his tattoo art wearing it proudly while sharing happy memories of James and his forever love of his family and friends.
Those left to mourn his passing include a daughter, Chastity Roze Alvarez-Garves of Hatch; his mother, Jennifer Marie Ramirez-Strobbe (Keith James) of Arrey; his father, Rusty Graves of Sedalia, CO; three brothers, Leeland, Marshall and Christopher Graves all of Colorado; a sister, Julaine Graves of Texas; his maternal grandparents, Jeanne and Primo Banegas of Hatch. As well as other family members and numerous friends.
A Memorial Mass in honor of Skinner will be celebrated at 11 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 3600 Parroquia Street in Tortugas with the Reverend Valentine Jankowski Celebrant.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020