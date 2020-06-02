Jane B. Carter
Las Cruces - Jane B. Carter died in Desert Peaks Assisted Living on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico at the age of 86. A celebration of her life and achievements will be celebrated at a later date due to current pandemic restrictions.
Jane is survived by children, John Carter and Bryan Carter of Las Cruces, New Mexico and David Carter of Lexington, Kentucky, as well as her brother Sam Barrett of Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald L. Carter.
Mary Jane "Jane" Barrett was born in Springfield, Ohio on May 5, 1934 to Milton and Elizabeth Barrett. She grew up there and graduated from University of Cincinnati School of Nursing in 1957. She was a Neurosurgical Nurse until she married Don Carter in 1962. Jane was very active in Girl Scouts and various environmental projects. They raised their children in Springfield, Ohio near her family, until they moved to Las Cruces in 1985.
Jane became very involved with Habitat for Humanity with her husband Don and were active in building nearly 80 homes for the people of Las Cruces. She was ardent supporter of The League of Woman Voters and held various positions for many years. Even as her eyesight was failing, she remained active with her Good Samaritan Community by facilitating the Low Vision Group by researching new technology and facilitating meetings to try new devices and support people who were losing their sight. She remained very active using the computer (and especially Amazon!) with her extra-large computer screen and would always send us inspirational photos or jokes to share her joy. She was an avid swimmer and you could always count on Jane being in the pool on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. If you were within earshot, she would try to convince you to go swimming since she felt so alive when she was paddling around.
Peace Lutheran Church was the place her heart was every Sunday. She loved to be the Greeter and keep tabs on everyone. She especially loved the Choir and you would always see her swaying to the music with her eyes closed during the service. She loved to hear the organ playing her favorite song, When the Saints Go Marching In.
Christmas was her favorite holiday and her children always remembered that they could do no wrong on Christmas day since she was always in a wonderful mood. She was the best gift giver, since she always spent hours looking for the perfect thing for each person and there was always some new construction gadget that "the boys" got to try out.
Jane was never shy about her opinions and was always exciting around the dinner table. There were many spirited debates about politics, the environment, and the latest things she read on the Internet. When Jane came to dinner you knew it was going to be a late night!
Jane was very scientific in her thoughts and interests and her son John followed in her footsteps. She was very proud of the other two boys who are excellent artists, and if you spent any time with her, you would know about it!
She was blessed with her grandchildren, Seth Carter, Ryan Carter, and Joshua Carter and was so glad to be able to visit with them before Covid-19 restrictions began. She greatly enjoyed the time the family spent together and all the excitement that entailed with all "her boys" being together.
She got to meet her two great grandchildren Ezekiel and Liam, on Zoom. I'm sure we will all tell them stories about their great grandmother when they get older.
With the current restrictions there will not be a funeral, but later we will plan a get together for a Celebration of Life. Condolences can be sent to www.GetzCares and we will be able to inform you when that will take place.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Desert Peaks Assisted living for the care and attention she got while she was there. Since the family was not able to visit, we really appreciate their efforts to keep her informed and entertained. Mesilla Valley Hospice was a blessing for her, as well as us and you have our deepest gratitude.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.
Las Cruces - Jane B. Carter died in Desert Peaks Assisted Living on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico at the age of 86. A celebration of her life and achievements will be celebrated at a later date due to current pandemic restrictions.
Jane is survived by children, John Carter and Bryan Carter of Las Cruces, New Mexico and David Carter of Lexington, Kentucky, as well as her brother Sam Barrett of Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald L. Carter.
Mary Jane "Jane" Barrett was born in Springfield, Ohio on May 5, 1934 to Milton and Elizabeth Barrett. She grew up there and graduated from University of Cincinnati School of Nursing in 1957. She was a Neurosurgical Nurse until she married Don Carter in 1962. Jane was very active in Girl Scouts and various environmental projects. They raised their children in Springfield, Ohio near her family, until they moved to Las Cruces in 1985.
Jane became very involved with Habitat for Humanity with her husband Don and were active in building nearly 80 homes for the people of Las Cruces. She was ardent supporter of The League of Woman Voters and held various positions for many years. Even as her eyesight was failing, she remained active with her Good Samaritan Community by facilitating the Low Vision Group by researching new technology and facilitating meetings to try new devices and support people who were losing their sight. She remained very active using the computer (and especially Amazon!) with her extra-large computer screen and would always send us inspirational photos or jokes to share her joy. She was an avid swimmer and you could always count on Jane being in the pool on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. If you were within earshot, she would try to convince you to go swimming since she felt so alive when she was paddling around.
Peace Lutheran Church was the place her heart was every Sunday. She loved to be the Greeter and keep tabs on everyone. She especially loved the Choir and you would always see her swaying to the music with her eyes closed during the service. She loved to hear the organ playing her favorite song, When the Saints Go Marching In.
Christmas was her favorite holiday and her children always remembered that they could do no wrong on Christmas day since she was always in a wonderful mood. She was the best gift giver, since she always spent hours looking for the perfect thing for each person and there was always some new construction gadget that "the boys" got to try out.
Jane was never shy about her opinions and was always exciting around the dinner table. There were many spirited debates about politics, the environment, and the latest things she read on the Internet. When Jane came to dinner you knew it was going to be a late night!
Jane was very scientific in her thoughts and interests and her son John followed in her footsteps. She was very proud of the other two boys who are excellent artists, and if you spent any time with her, you would know about it!
She was blessed with her grandchildren, Seth Carter, Ryan Carter, and Joshua Carter and was so glad to be able to visit with them before Covid-19 restrictions began. She greatly enjoyed the time the family spent together and all the excitement that entailed with all "her boys" being together.
She got to meet her two great grandchildren Ezekiel and Liam, on Zoom. I'm sure we will all tell them stories about their great grandmother when they get older.
With the current restrictions there will not be a funeral, but later we will plan a get together for a Celebration of Life. Condolences can be sent to www.GetzCares and we will be able to inform you when that will take place.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Desert Peaks Assisted living for the care and attention she got while she was there. Since the family was not able to visit, we really appreciate their efforts to keep her informed and entertained. Mesilla Valley Hospice was a blessing for her, as well as us and you have our deepest gratitude.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.