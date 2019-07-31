Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Tortugas, NM
Las Cruces - Jane S. Hernandez, went into the arms of Jesus Christ on July 5, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. Jane was 82 years old. She lived in Las Cruces, NM for over 50 years. She was born on March 22, 1937 in Chamberino NM. She shares the same birthday with her son Artie.

Jane is survived by her husband, Arturo M. Hernandez; two sons, Artie S. Hernandez and Steve L Hernandez; daughter-in-law, Ruth C. Hernandez; and her only grandchild, Domonique S. Hernandez and companion Oscar Jr. Carrillo; one brother, Oscar Sauceda and his wife Vicky; one sister, Dorothy Provencio; and a very special niece and nephew Tony and Genevive Meraz.

Jane enjoyed sewing, making jewelry, cooking, traveling, dancing with her husband, and enjoyed sharing stories and spending time with her granddaughter. Jane also enjoyed going to the casinos. She was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Tortugas, NM on August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 31, 2019
