Jane Taylor Fleming
Las Cruces - Jane Taylor Fleming, 90
Better known as Mama Jane, was a proud resident of Las Cruces for more than 50 years. She was fortunate to retire early in life and had fond memories of her first job at 1st National Bank where she cherished life-long friendships with Gracie, Bernie and Mary Lou. She was a homemaker, loved bowling, crossword puzzles and bingo. She adored Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond. She was a Dallas Cowboy fan without a doubt. She enjoyed anything with Steve Harvey and Michael Strahan. She loved Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Dancing With The Stars. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Christmas was her favorite holiday for baking goodies. She also belonged to the Las Cruces Church of Christ.
She was a proud native of Texas where here sisters Jody Purdy, Betty & her husband Kenneth Lesley still reside. She is survived by her children Dorothy and Louis Aguilar, Jack Harrelson, George and Jill Harrelson, Bette and Don Murphy and Pamela Harrelson. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Loyd and Linnie Mae Taylor, brothers Bob and Van Foster, sister Billie Cox and son Robert Dale Harrelson. Also, her first husband J.W. Harrelson of 28 years and second husband Melvin S. Fleming of 36 years, along with his daughter Wendy K. Charles. As well as her beloved best friends Lydia and Earl Kiehne.
She leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was loved by so many and will be missed greatly.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice. Thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff for your patience, kindness and compassion. A brief celebration of life will be held at La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home on Monday, September 16 2019 at 2 pm. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019