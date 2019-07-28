|
Janet Faye Dahlstrom
Las Cruces - Janet Faye Dahlstrom, 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on July 19, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. Born to Ed and Hazel Harrison on May 30, 1948, she lived her entire life in Las Cruces and was truly fond of the serene beauty of the desert southwest. In 1967, she married the love of her life, Ken Dahlstrom, and in June they celebrated 52 years of marriage.
In her early years, Janet began a career as a composition and graphic artist for the Las Cruces Bulletin, a local newspaper owned by the Dahlstrom family. Janet had the God-given talent of creativity. She was a true arts and crafts guru and loved designing and making things. In 1986, Janet began working at the NASA site for General Dynamics. She fully enjoyed her career as a data analyst as well as participating in the many shuttle missions during her tenure. During her time at NASA, she worked full time and attended school at night and in 1995, she graduated from Troy State University with her Bachelors of Applied Science. This was a huge accomplishment for Janet. She developed many great friendships and in 2010 retired after 24 years of devoted service.
One of Janet's favorite loves was the outdoors. She and Ken spent many moons camping and fishing, boating and water skiing. Janet could slalom ski like a pro! She loved to camp at Lake Roberts, walking the trails, fishing, and taking in the picturesque surroundings. Janet was blessed with a beautiful family and looked forward to spending time with them, especially her granddaughters Abbie and Reagan. Janet was whole heartily devoted to the care and happiness of her beloved dogs, Mia and Zoe, and loved to take them on daily walks. Janet was a kindhearted, gentle soul and her faith and spirituality were strong. She always saw the good in people and wanted them to know that "if she ever crossed your path whether acquaintance or friend, the privilege was all hers".
Janet is survived by her husband Ken, her daughter Cacey Lavin (Terry) and her granddaughters Abbie and Reagan Lavin. Other survivors include her three brothers, Eddy Harrison, David Harrison (Debbie) and Dale Harrison (Ann) and a multitude of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Hazel Harrison in 1994 & 2013, respectively.
At Janet's request, cremation has taken place through Getz Funeral Home and no services will be held. A memorial celebration of her life will be held for friends and family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School in Thoreau, NM or your local humane society.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 28, 2019