Janice C. "Jennie" Dailey
Las Cruces - JANICE C. (JENNIE) DAILEY, age 88 of Las Cruces passed away August 22, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. She was born December 23, 1930 in Lithonia, Georgia and married Victor Daily on September 5, 1958.
Janice was a pioneer in female truck drivers. Along with her husband, they started driving their own semi in 1972. Together they traveled all over the United States and Canada, also hauling machinery to the Alaska pipeline, and ultimately retiring in 1996.
Jennie was a great lover of animals, owning several dogs. Her latest project was feeding feral cats. She loved to prepare meals for many friends and neighbors; her specialty being red, flat enchiladas.
Jennie is survived by her husband, Vic; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her two sons and one daughter.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 PM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 Locust Street, Las Cruces. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 13, 2019