Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
Resources
Janice Kessinger Obituary
Janice Kessinger

Las Cruces - Janice "Jan" L. Kessinger passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2019 at her home. She was 71 years old. Jan was born in Antigo, WI on January 2, 1948 to the late Reinhold and Virginia (Lucht) Summ. She attended Peace Lutheran School and graduated from Antigo High with the class of 1966. After graduation she worked for Lockwood Corporation until she relocated to Las Cruces, New Mexico. On November 11, 1986, she married Gene Kessinger. Janice worked for White Sands Missile Range for 28 years retiring in September of 2011. She was a past Chaplain of the local VFW and a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included drag racing with her husband, crossword puzzles and she was an avid reader.

She is survived by a step-son Erik (Dr. Stacee) Kessinger and two grandsons Andrew and Michael. She is further survived by sisters Karen (Harold) Oldehoeft of Battle Creek, Nebraska, and Carolyn (Doug) Doucette of Antigo, Wisconsin, a brother Paul (Mary) Summ of Appleton and a sister and brother-in-law Katie and Lee Hoover of Fort Collins, Colorado. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Gene Kessinger in July of 2003, her parents, sister and brother-in-law JoAnn and Dale Hoerman, and her In-laws.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001.

Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 28, 2019
