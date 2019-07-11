|
Janie Frances Adams Hawkinson
Frances Hawkinson, 83, went to her heavenly home on July 5, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice with her husband, son, daughter, and sister at her side. Her loving family, faith in God and a longing for heaven supported her in her last days.
Frances was born July 15, 1935 to Frank and Olive Adams in Midland, TX. Although named Janie Frances, she has always gone by Frances or Fran. Frances has claimed Las Cruces as her home since she moved here at the age of 7. She loved the beauty of the mountains and desert valley when it was in bloom.
Frances graduated from Las Cruces Union High School in 1953, where she discovered two of her loves, journalism and choir. In fact, she was editor of the school newspaper her Sr. year, a job she shared with her friend Jo Anne Alcott Buckley. Frances was an active member of Rainbow girls during her teen years. She went on to major in journalism at NMSU, where she was editor of the NMSU Round Up. During her Sr. year of high school Frances met her future husband, Stanley Hawkinson, while singing in the choir at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. They married June 2, 1956 and had two children, Stacy and Roxanne.
Frances was devoted to her family and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She looked forward to spending time with family and church friends. Frances loved to sew and was really quite talented. She made clothing, doll clothing, quilts, and fabulous costumes for her grandsons. She also enjoyed writing, reading, needlework, bible study, and traveling. Frances was active in the United Methodist Women organization (UMW), PEO, and in the choirs at St. Paul's UMC, and University United UMC.
She leaves behind her loving husband Stanley, son, Stacy Hawkinson of Albuquerque, NM, and daughter, Roxanne and husband Brian Dillon of Plano, TX; her grandchildren Dylan Hawkinson, Tanner Dillon, and Tyler Dillon. She is also survived by her sister, Lynda Turrentine of Tucson, AZ, her brother Edward Adams of Rockville, MD, and several cousins, nieces, and a nephew.
A Memorial service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at University United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made in Frances's name to University United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 11, 2019