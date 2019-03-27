|
Janis Faye Hart
Las Cruces - Family and friends are sad to report that our sweet mother, sister, daughter and friend passed away last Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She enjoyed life as much as her weak little body would permit. She enjoyed her last few years with her daughters and granddaughters in Las Cruces.
Jan was born January 31, 1956 in El Paso, Texas. She moved from there to Boise, ID, then to Tucson, AZ, Puerto Rico, Short Hills, NJ, Houston, TX, Lodi, NJ, Albuquerque, NM, then home to Las Cruces. A world traveler, she loved life, her children and her grandchildren.
Jan was preceded in death by her mother Lera Audice Robinson, her father Kenneth H. Hart, step-father Elmo L. Robinson, Sr., husband (divorced) Robert Larry Henderson and step-brother Christen L. Robinson.
She is survived by her children Jay Hart, Jessica (Gallaty) Morrill, Jacleen Henderson and Jared Henderson as well as her grandchildren Nicholette Henderson, Kelly Hart, Jenna Henderson, Luxie Gallaty, Scarlett Gallaty and Savannah Henderson. Her surviving siblings are Patricia Baker, Elmo Robinson, Jr., Ethel Hawkes, Jonnie Holland, Nancy Ballard, Jean Michel and Theodore Robinson.
Jan attended Business Skills Institute for two years and then got a job working for RC & D Natural Resources Conservation for about 10 years and retired from that position. Jan was a loving mother, daughter and sister and will be sadly missed.
Burial will be at the Hatch Garden of Memories cemetery.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 27, 2019