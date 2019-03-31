|
|
Javier Lopez
Las Cruces - Javier "Gavi" Lopez, our beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend joined our heavenly father on Monday, March 25, 2019. Javier was born on September 23, 1966 in Las Cruces, NM to Luis and Eva Lopez.
He worked at Memorial Medical Center for over 20 years and was currently working at VuPoint Research. He was a graduate of Las Cruces High School and had taken classes at New Mexico State University. He Loved furniture restoration, listening to oldies, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Those left to mourn his passing include his son Luis Antonio Lopez (Valerie) of Phoenix, AZ, daughter Celeste Cardon; two grandchildren, Luke and Lillian Lopez; three sisters Yolanda Avalos (Fernando) of Galt, CA, Jina Lopez of Davis, CA, and Andrea Lopez; two brothers Luis Lopez (Marty), and Jaime Lopez, Nephews Will Avalos, Luis Fernando Avalos, Luis Alberto Lopez, Andres Gonzales, Asher Lopez, and nieces Lizette Avalos, Jacqueline Gonzales, and Gabriela Lopez.
Javier is preceded in death by his parents Luis and Eva Lopez and sister Emma Lopez.
Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 beginning at 2:00 pm at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman, Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman, Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 31, 2019