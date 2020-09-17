Jean Eoff
Jean Eoff passed away, peacefully with her daughter by her side, on July 26, 2020 from dementia. Jean was born on Sept 15,1936 just after her twin brother Irvin to Colonel Irvin & Ethel (Hall) Schindler. Jean grew up in Virginia. Her family spent 3 years overseas in Germany after WW II. In high school she worked at a Chandler shoe store, a job in which she was very proud of, to help save for college. After high school, Jean attended the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. After graduating college, she went to work at the Pentagon in Washington DC in a secretarial position. She met John Eoff there and they were married a few months later.
John and Jean moved around quite a bit before settling in Woodinville, Washington. Jean was a homemaker and Mom to their two children. After the children were grown, they moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Jean was a caring, strong, independent and creative person. She was always interested in people and learning new things. She loved working jigsaw puzzles, playing bridge and square dancing. She started her own business sewing wind socks that she sold at the Farmer's Market. In her 60's she met Bob Liefeld who became her companion. They had many good years together. After suffering a brain injury and later the start of dementia Jean moved to Kalispell, Montana to be closer to her family. In her assisted living in Kalispell she met Warren Ortman and they became close friends.
Jean had an infectious laugh and a great outlook on life. Her family feels blessed to have her with them these last four years. Jean is proceeded in death by her parents Colonel Irvin & Ethel Schindler, and her ex-husband John Eoff. She is survived by her twin brother Irvin and wife Brenda Schindler, her older sister Betty Howser, son John Eoff-Wesley, daughter Judy and husband Andy Breland, Granddaughters Melina Breland, Sydney and husband Jesse Paine and several nephews and nieces whom she really enjoyed.
There will be no services. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice
