Jean Irene Snodgrass
Las Cruces - JEAN IRENE SNODGRASS, 88, peacefully passed away on December 5, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living, in Las Cruces New Mexico. She had resided in Las Cruces since 1972. Jean was a very loving, supportive and encouraging Wife, Mother, Sister and Friend who loved life and enjoyed giving of herself to others. She had a strong faith in Jesus as her savior and will be greatly missed.
Jean was born on February 4, 1931 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Josephine Seiders. She graduated from Bethlehem High School in 1949, and attended Pennsylvania State University, graduating in 1953 with her bachelor's degree in Home Economics, with a Specialty in Dietetics. She met her husband Milton M. Snodgrass while at Penn State at a square dance sponsored by the Wesley Foundation in 1950. They married in 1953 and had two children, Linda (1955) and Ronald (1957). After the children were born in West Layfette Indiana Jean was a stay-at-home mom and used her love for arts and crafts, including jewelry and leather work, while volunteering as a den mother for the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, supporting her children and these organizations. In 1964, the family went overseas and lived in Thailand for two years. She visited many more countries during their time overseas. The family moved to southern California 1967, and Jean worked as a manager at Luby's Cafeteria. In 1972, the family moved to Las Cruces, NM, and Jean went to New Mexico State University, at the age 50, to get her Dietician Certification. She then worked at Thomason City County Hospital, in El Paso, Texas, for 10 years (named now as Texas Tech School of Medicine Trauma Center). Next, she worked at Good Samaritan in Las Cruces as the kitchen manager and mentored others that went on to manage kitchens at North Rise at the Willows, and local schools. Jean was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church where she volunteered in the kitchen for banquets and other events. Over the years she enjoyed entertaining foreign exchange students in her home. She was a dedicated local square dancer with the Blue Bells and Circle 8 Plus Square Dance clubs for over 30 years. She was also a member of the local Red Hats Club. She was known for the hats she would wear for any occasion. She was an accomplished seamstress like her mother and passed her skills and knowledge on to her daughter and granddaughters.
Jean is preceded in death by her husbands, Milton M. Snodgrass and William Perry. Jean is survived by her daughter Linda Mattox-Wright (Chet); son Ronald Snodgrass (Melissa); brother, George Seiders (Linda); granddaughters Kaitlin Snodgrass and Jessica Snodgrass; grandson Brian Wright (Liza); great grandchildren Chris, Audra, Mina and Seren; five nieces and two nephews.
The Celebration of Life Memorial Service is planned for Saturday December 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm, in the Chapel at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 225 W. Griggs Avenue, Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Donations in memory of Jean can be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019