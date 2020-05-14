|
Jean M. Harrington Lattuca
March 26, 1932 -
May 11, 2020
Jean M. Harrington Lattuca, 88, formerly of Jamestown, NY, gained her wings on May 11, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. Jean was born on March 26, 1932 to the late Gerald and Margaret Helgren Harrington.
Jean was a loving Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed baking cookies and making candies, she also loved reading romance novels, shopping and traveling with her younger brother Roger and sister-in-law Helen. She was a remarkable cook who enjoyed making meals for family and friends, especially for the holidays. She always tried to make sure that everyone that crossed her path felt welcome and loved. She adored loving her grandchildren.
Jean M. Harrington Lattuca is preceded in her death by her parents and her brother Gerald Harrington. Jean is survived by her husband, John Lattuca of Las Cruces, NM where he currently resides; her sons, John (Rita) Lattuca of Las Cruces, NM and Danny (Yong Hui) Copperas Cove, TX, Grandchildren Angela (Donnie) Hill, Jennifer (John) Newhall, JD (Heidi) Lattuca, Diana Lattuca and Great Grandchildren Olivia Newhall and Donnie Hill III; Her brother Roger (Helen) Harrington of Corpus Christie, TX; Sisters Carol Wetzstein of Tucson, AZ, Florence Wetzstein of Jamestown, NY and Pauline Paduano (Norm) of New Smyrna Beach, FL; and several Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.
She will be always loved and never forgotten.
"What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us." - Helen Keller
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 14 to May 15, 2020