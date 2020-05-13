|
Jeff Morehart
Las Cruces - JEFF MOREHART, age 48, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM. Jeff was born March 9, 1972, in Macomb, IL. He began school in Tempe, AZ and moved to Las Cruces in the 9th grade. He graduated from Onate High School in 1991, spent the next year at the Life Development Institute in Phoenix, and returned to Las Cruces in 1992.
Soon after, Jeff joined Tresco and began receiving benefits and support services and working in a variety of positions. Jeff's jobs at Tresco included working at the White Sands Missile Range Commissary, HELSTF, the West Las Cruces Rest Stop, the Tresco Print Shop, and as an Assistant Trainer. Also, Jeff worked at American Documents and doing janitorial work at several Las Cruces businesses. While Jeff enjoyed all of his jobs, he most enjoyed meeting and getting to know the people with whom he interacted.
Several years ago, Jeff's health problems forced him to quit working. Despite dealing with health issues, he devoted much of his time to some of his favorite activities. Jeff enjoyed collecting things and he gathered collections of baseball caps, logo t-shirts, cactus plants, model and toy cars, rings, shot glasses, posters and pennants, and calendars. He also enjoyed shopping and bargaining with people in thrift stores and felt a day wasted if he was unable to visit at least one thrift store to find a "treasure."
Jeff is survived by parents Tom and Kaaren Morehart of Las Cruces; sister Jennifer Hartin and husband Jeff; niece Mariah Nelson and husband Moses; nephew Christopher "Buddy" Hartin (all of Flagstaff, AZ). He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, William R. and Gayel C. (Dean) Forkner of Houston, TX; and his paternal grandparents, W. Frank and Marian L. (Pugh) Morehart of Hobbs, NM. Other survivors include aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jeff's family would like to thank both Dr. Ann Mercer and Dr. Guido Leon and their staffs for the wonderful and loving care they extended to Jeff during his recent illness and over many years. Also, the family wishes to thank the staff and management of Tresco who provided Jeff with excellent care, services, and love during his illness and for over 25 years.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people). Live stream will begin at 10:30 AM Thursday May 14, 2020
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 13 to May 14, 2020