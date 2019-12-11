|
|
Jeffrey Eugene Wooten
Jeffrey Eugene Wooten, 58, entered eternal rest on Friday, December 6th, 2019.
Jeff was born April, 5th 1961, in Las Cruces, NM to Joseph G. Wooten and Patsy J. Osborne. He was a graduate of West Mesa High School in Albuquerque and attended New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. In 2013, after 29 years of service, Jeff retired from the State of New Mexico having worked as a Monument Ranger at many of our state monuments, the majority of that time at Fort Selden in Radium Springs, NM. Jeff was a great story teller and he loved to talk to people and share his knowledge and passion for history and nature. He was a teacher for many and made learning fun and interesting. He participated in several projects involving the preservation of historic structures during his tenure with the State. In addition, he was a reenactor with the Friends of Fort Selden and participated in historical reenactments and living history exhibits portraying a post Civil War soldier and life at Fort Selden.
Whether he was hunting deer in Glencoe, fishing at Navajo Dam, or just a picnic wherever the truck would take him and Sandy, Jeff loved the outdoors and is responsible for many good memories that have been shared amongst his cherished family and friends. Jeff was a tried and true Minnesota Vikings fan and would support his team every football Sunday with his team gear and "Vikings Voodoo".
He loved living a simple life and the love he had for his family was imeasurable. There are so many things we could say and it is difficult to write something that clearly depicts our beloved husband, SUPER dad, Papaw, son, brother, and friend. Jeff will be remembered as a genuine, caring, happy-go-lucky guy, and an instant friend. He didn't know an enemy and he never met a stranger. We have great memories with Jeff and everyone that knew him, loved him; he is truly irreplacable.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Joseph G. Wooten. He is survived by; his loving wife of 23 years, Sandy, his children, Justin (Jessica), and Courtney, his mother Patsy Osborne, his sister Marci Trujillo (Marty), his nephew Diego, his niece Juliana, his grandchildren, Maureen and Joseph, and many more family members and friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, December 14th, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. and the service will start at 12:00 p.m. at the La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home chapel with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Liver Foundation and becoming an organ donor. If it had not been for the generosity of an organ donor, we would not have had the last 3 years with Jeff. Sandy and the family would like to thank his many friends, co-workers, doctors, and caregivers, who were a part of his life. To become an organ donor, please visit www.organdonor.gov. Donations can be made at www.liverfoundation.org.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W. Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019