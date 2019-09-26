|
Jeffrey "Jeff" Hyne
Las Cruces - Jeffrey "Jeff" Hyne passed away in Las Cruces, New Mexico on September 23, 2019, at the age of 54.
Jeff was born on April 11, 1965 at White Sands Missile Range, NM and was a life-long resident of Las Cruces. After serving in the Marine Corps from 1983-1987, Jeff enjoyed working for Budweiser as a forklift operator, and as a representative for American Linen. He also had several security guard positions at the NASA site, and in Las Cruces, most recently with Security Concepts.
Jeff had a great love for children and was an influential figure in the lives of all his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed countless hours of helping to mold them into the adults they are today. He was a passionate fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He also loved his fur babies, Happy and Emily.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Lt Col Merrel E. Hyne, Jr and Lorna I. Hyne, both of Las Cruces. He is survived by his sister Susan J. Hyne, of El Paso, TX, Judy Fierro, of Las Cruces, NM, and brother, Edward M. Hyne (Terry Pierson) of Lewisville, TX. He is also survived by nephew, Joseph M. Hyne, of Gillette, WY, and nieces Jackie Fierro (Denise Valenzuela) and Jennifer Whiteley (Seth Whiteley) of Las Cruces, NM. Jeff is also survived by great nephew Joseph R. Hyne and great niece Elizabeth A. Hyne of Gillette, WY, and great nephews Peyton A. Whiteley and Cooper J. Whiteley of Las Cruces, NM and Da'Ton and Diego Valenzuela of Las Cruces, NM.
A memorial service is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Getz Funeral Home in Las Cruces, NM. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Gary Senise Foundation.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Memorial Medical Center and Mesilla Valley Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Jeff during his illness.
