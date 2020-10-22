1/1
Jeffrey Lawrence Rigg
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
Jeffrey Lawrence Rigg

Las Cruces - JEFFREY LAWRENCE RIGG, was born August 29, 1961. He fought a long, courageous battle with cancer and went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2020 at age of 59 at home surrounded by members of his loving family. "Jeff" as he was known to family and friends was a Las Cruces business owner of Rigg Distributing together with his father for 32 years. He was an Ordained Minister, a member of Las Cruces First Assembly of God, a teacher of Marriage and Family Ministries, preformed numerous weddings, and hospital visitations. Jeffrey also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing. His passion in life was the Lord, family, children and grandchildren.

Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of twenty years, Jacqueline A. Rigg; his parents, Duane and Jacquelyn Rigg; his sisters Elizabeth Striplin, and Julia Lorenz; his daughters Melissa Morales, Laura Montoya & Jessica Caruthers, and his children in love Michael Montoya, Angela Ortiz, Jeanette Dungan, Gabriel Montoya, and Faith Montoya, his 20 much loved grandchildren and one great grandson and many spiritual brothers and sisters. Jeff was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Memorial Service will begin at 11 AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Las Cruces First Assembly of God, 5605 Bataan Memorial West with Pastor David Vistine Officiating. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Las Cruces First Assembly of God
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
