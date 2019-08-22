|
Jenna Rose DuBois
Las Cruces - Jenna Rose DuBois, age 18, of Las Cruces, NM, departed this earth on August 15, 2019.
Jenna was born December 24, 2000, to Frank DuBois and Janet Harmon Sanchez. As a youngster, Jenna loved animals and cooking. She won buckles for showing animals at the Southern New Mexico State Fair and prizes for her baking at both the SNSF and the New Mexico State Fair. Jenna was fearless in her approach to anything life brought her way. She made her grandmother keep a "wounded animals hospital" for whatever she brought home, including lizards and hawks. Jenna was a free spirit. She lived life to its fullest and made up her own rules. This eventually brought her into conflict with authorities. Maturing over time Jenna was in the process of straightening things out. She graduated from the New Mexico National Guard Youth Challenge Academy where she was selected as the outstanding female cadet. Two days prior to her untimely death, Jenna bought her dad lunch and told him "I'm going to make you proud of me." Her free spirit, creative mind, and outgoing personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her parents, Janet Harmon Sanchez and Frank Austin DuBois, two sisters, Jayce Ellison DuBois and Cora Elizabeth DuBois, maternal grandmother Joyce Holland Harmon, paternal grandparents Frank and Sharon DuBois, aunts Katy Duggan (Jed) and Sevon DuBois Villarreal (Israel), uncle Frank Harmon, uncle Tony Harmon (all in Las Cruces) and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Hal Harmon.
A memorial service in Jenna's honor will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10 am, at Getz Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the DuBois Western Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 1998, Mesilla Park, N.M., 88047, where a scholarship for NMSU students is being established in Jenna's name.
