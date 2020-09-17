Jennie G. Montoya



Las Cruces - May 5, 1947 - September 12, 2020)



Our Loving sister, mother, grandmother and friend, Jennie Garcia Montoya, 73 of Las Cruces, NM passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Memorial Medical Hospital. She was born May 5, 1947 to Juan Garcia and Herminia Lucero.



Jennie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; comforting friends and family with her endless smiles, baking, cheering on her Yankees and Steelers, and spending time with her grandchildren, (Steven, Briana, and Aubree). She was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman. We will miss her every day.



She was preceded in death by both her parents Herminia and Juan; sister and best friend Minerva Mays. She is survived by her Daughter Raenette and spouse Steve Minjarez, who loved and cared for her; Son Ray Montoya, sisters, Esperanza Felix, Eleanor Pantoja, Doris Murillo; grandchildren Steven Montoya, Briana Minjarez, Aubree Minjarez; great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her precious dog Brody.



Jennie requested to be cremated. A mass will be held for Family, friends, and others whose lives Jennie touched are invited to celebrate her time here on earth Tuesday September 22nd, 2020, Newman Center, 2615 S Solano Dr, Las Cruces, NM, 88001 at 10 a.m. Followed by a small memorial for close family and friends held at 1212 Antelope Pass Dr, Las Cruces, NM, 88012. Flowers can also be sent to this residential address.









