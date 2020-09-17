1/1
Jennie G. Montoya
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie G. Montoya

Las Cruces - May 5, 1947 - September 12, 2020)

Our Loving sister, mother, grandmother and friend, Jennie Garcia Montoya, 73 of Las Cruces, NM passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Memorial Medical Hospital. She was born May 5, 1947 to Juan Garcia and Herminia Lucero.

Jennie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; comforting friends and family with her endless smiles, baking, cheering on her Yankees and Steelers, and spending time with her grandchildren, (Steven, Briana, and Aubree). She was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman. We will miss her every day.

She was preceded in death by both her parents Herminia and Juan; sister and best friend Minerva Mays. She is survived by her Daughter Raenette and spouse Steve Minjarez, who loved and cared for her; Son Ray Montoya, sisters, Esperanza Felix, Eleanor Pantoja, Doris Murillo; grandchildren Steven Montoya, Briana Minjarez, Aubree Minjarez; great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her precious dog Brody.

Jennie requested to be cremated. A mass will be held for Family, friends, and others whose lives Jennie touched are invited to celebrate her time here on earth Tuesday September 22nd, 2020, Newman Center, 2615 S Solano Dr, Las Cruces, NM, 88001 at 10 a.m. Followed by a small memorial for close family and friends held at 1212 Antelope Pass Dr, Las Cruces, NM, 88012. Flowers can also be sent to this residential address.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved