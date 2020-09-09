Jennifer Ramsey
Las Cruces - Jennifer passed away in Las Cruces surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Monday September 7, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born in Pratt, KS to Gene and Ruby Davis and later, brother Benny came along.
Jennifer graduated from Nursing school in Great Bend, KS where she started a family. She had 3 sons while living in Kansas Randy, Scott, and Jeff. After moving to California Jennifer adopted 2 daughters, Kimberly, and Traci, from South Korea. Jennifer loved being a nurse spending 45 years in her chosen profession. She worked many of those years in the ICU department at Memorial Medical Center.
In addition to being a nurse, wonderful loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother she was a lifelong sports fan. She loved to watch baseball and football games, especially attending live Dodger and Angel baseball games while in California. She was also an avid animal lover and had many dogs and cats during her lifetime. Jennifer was affectionately known as the family weather lady always keeping the family up to date on the storms heading our way.
Jennifer is survived by brother Benny, sons Randy, Scott, Jeff, and daughter Kimberly. Grandchildren Toni, Emily, Briana, Andre, Ethan, McKenna, Maya, Megan, Owen, Daniel, Jacob and 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents Gene and Ruby, and daughter Traci.
Services are scheduled for 5:00 pm Friday September 11, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home located at 1410 East Bowman Avenue.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Mesilla Valley Hospice care facility or Locks of Love charity.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
to sign the local online guest book.