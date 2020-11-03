Jenny Gonzalez
Las Cruces - JENNY LOPEZ GONZALEZ, age 63, of Las Cruces, passed away on October 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born April 2, 1957 in Las Cruces. Jenny was a loving grandmother to thirteen grandchildren.
Those left to mourn her passing are a son Robert Lopez of Las Cruces, two daughters Jeanette Vasquez Rangel and Janie Vasquez of both of Las Cruces, a brother Alfredo Lopez and a sister Ida Holguin.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday October 5, 2020 at St Genevieve's Catholic Church 100 S. Espina Street. Recitation of the Rosary is scheduled to begin at 02:00 P.M. The funeral Mass will begin at 02:30 P.M. Inurnment of cremains will follow at Masonic Cemetery 760 S. Compress Road. Due to Covid-19 restrictions capacity will be limited.
