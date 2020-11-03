1/1
Jenny Gonzalez
Jenny Gonzalez

Las Cruces - JENNY LOPEZ GONZALEZ, age 63, of Las Cruces, passed away on October 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born April 2, 1957 in Las Cruces. Jenny was a loving grandmother to thirteen grandchildren.

Those left to mourn her passing are a son Robert Lopez of Las Cruces, two daughters Jeanette Vasquez Rangel and Janie Vasquez of both of Las Cruces, a brother Alfredo Lopez and a sister Ida Holguin.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday October 5, 2020 at St Genevieve's Catholic Church 100 S. Espina Street. Recitation of the Rosary is scheduled to begin at 02:00 P.M. The funeral Mass will begin at 02:30 P.M. Inurnment of cremains will follow at Masonic Cemetery 760 S. Compress Road. Due to Covid-19 restrictions capacity will be limited.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
