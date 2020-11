Jenny GonzalezLas Cruces - JENNY LOPEZ GONZALEZ, age 63, of Las Cruces, passed away on October 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born April 2, 1957 in Las Cruces. Jenny was a loving grandmother to thirteen grandchildren.Those left to mourn her passing are a son Robert Lopez of Las Cruces, two daughters Jeanette Vasquez Rangel and Janie Vasquez of both of Las Cruces, a brother Alfredo Lopez and a sister Ida Holguin.Funeral Services will be held Thursday October 5, 2020 at St Genevieve's Catholic Church 100 S. Espina Street. Recitation of the Rosary is scheduled to begin at 02:00 P.M. The funeral Mass will begin at 02:30 P.M. Inurnment of cremains will follow at Masonic Cemetery 760 S. Compress Road. Due to Covid-19 restrictions capacity will be limited.Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com