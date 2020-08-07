1/2
Jerry Douglas Ostic
Jerry Douglas Ostic

Las Cruces - JERRY DOUGLAS OSTIC, age 90, of Las Cruces passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born October 9, 1929 in Tucumcari, NM to Sidney K. and Anna Clara Martinez Ostic. Mr. Ostic served his country in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged on March 5, 1952. He was a very devoted Catholic at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Survivors include two sons, Anthony Joseph Ostic (Gloria) and Michael Jed Ostic (Sandra); three daughters, Geraldine Patterson (Michael), Barbara Valverde (Louie) and Diana Lunderville all of Las Cruces; a brother, Larry Ostic (Cecilia) of Albuquerque. Other survivors include seventeen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Ostic was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Sidney, Cleve, and Mark Ostic; and a sister, Elsie Lerke. His grandfather Sixto Martinez held a special place in his heart. He loved all of his neighbors and church brothers and sisters in Christ.

Mr. Ostic was proud of his military service in the U.S. Navy from March 1948 to March 1952 and his federal civil service at White Sands Missile Range from July 1953 to October 1984. His 35 years of Federal Service were remembered fondly as were his many friends and experiences. He began his federal service aboard the USS Cunningham during the Korean War and when he was hired at White Sands, he worked his way up from a Security Guard, Tool, Stock & Parts Keeper, Surveying Technician, and finally retiring as an Engineering Technician, GS11. He earned several awards on the job at White Sands for his sustained superior performance, outstanding performance, and suggestions awards.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 2:30 PM Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 E. Epina Street where the Memorial Mass will follow immediately thereafter. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date in Montoya, NM.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
