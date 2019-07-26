|
|
Jerry Fred Martin
Las Cruces - Jerry Fred Martin died at his home in Las Cruces, NM early in the morning on July 17. He was 80 years old.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patsy Louise Martin, by his four children: Jerry Fred Martin Jr. of San Jose, Ca - Steven Brook Martin and his wife Sharon of Glen Burnie, MD - Tracy Dian Martin-Likes and her husband Ken of Las Cruces, NM and Kelly Elizabeth Martin also of Las Cruces, his two sisters Bobbie Morris of Chico TX, and Rosemary McCoy of Gresham, OR. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Fred was born on February 21, 1939 in Decatur, TX to William Daniel Martin and Attie Rogers. He married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Louise Drake in 1958 and worked for the Texas and Pacific railroad while attending Texas A&M and then Arlington State College, from which he graduated with a mathematics degree in 1963.
He moved to Houston, TX where he worked for TRW as a section manager and was involved in the Apollo space program. He moved the family again in 1972 to San Jose, CA and to Las Cruces, NM in 1979 all while managing teams for TRW on space programs at Sunnyvale, CA and WSMR, NM including Space Shuttle Control Center Concept studies and Tracking and Data Relay Satellite systems.
Fred was a loving husband, father and grandfather who always put his family first and imparted his wisdom and life lessons freely to those close to him. He had a passion for history in general and for Winston Churchill in particular.
A memorial service is scheduled for 4:00 PM on Saturday, July 27 at Morning Star United Methodist Church, 2941 Morning Star Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88011 with a reception to follow at his home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Fred's life. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Parkinson's Disease Association https://apdaparkinson.org.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 26, 2019