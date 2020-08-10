Jerry Lee McMahan
LasCruces - Jerry Lee McMahan was born on April 19th 1944 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and lived much of his life there.
He passed on quietly on August 7, 2020 with his family at his side.
He is survived by his sister Sandra VanGorder of Satsuma, Louisiana, Marshall and Candy Pounds of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and three great nieces Megan, Danielle, and Piper. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Ora McMahan of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and by his brother Harold.
He taught school for his entire career, starting by teaching History for five years in Encino, New Mexico, and retiring, for the first time in Canutillo, Texas, as the best math teacher most of his students knew. Then he returned to teach math at the Dona Ana Community College in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He had just finished his last semester teaching at the age of 76, and has new students saying he was the best that ever taught them math.
Jerry loved all living things, from people to animals to insects. He was always ready to lend a hand to anyone needing help.
Jerry was a walking, talking Major Baseball Encyclopedia and read everything he could get his hands on about the sport.
He was also an avid amateur astronomer, dating back to when Clyde Tombaugh and a few notable others started the Astronomical Society of Las Cruces, and maintained his interest. After he retired (the first time) he again joined the ASLC and was a recurring presence at nearly all of the outreach events from then on, only stopping after Covid-19 shut down all the club's outreach events in March 2020.
Visitation at 11:00 Friday at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home in Las Cruces, with Services at 12:00, followed by interrment at Masonic Cemetery in Las Cruces.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com