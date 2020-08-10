1/1
Jerry Lee McMahan
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Lee McMahan

LasCruces - Jerry Lee McMahan was born on April 19th 1944 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and lived much of his life there.

He passed on quietly on August 7, 2020 with his family at his side.

He is survived by his sister Sandra VanGorder of Satsuma, Louisiana, Marshall and Candy Pounds of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and three great nieces Megan, Danielle, and Piper. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Ora McMahan of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and by his brother Harold.

He taught school for his entire career, starting by teaching History for five years in Encino, New Mexico, and retiring, for the first time in Canutillo, Texas, as the best math teacher most of his students knew. Then he returned to teach math at the Dona Ana Community College in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He had just finished his last semester teaching at the age of 76, and has new students saying he was the best that ever taught them math.

Jerry loved all living things, from people to animals to insects. He was always ready to lend a hand to anyone needing help.

Jerry was a walking, talking Major Baseball Encyclopedia and read everything he could get his hands on about the sport.

He was also an avid amateur astronomer, dating back to when Clyde Tombaugh and a few notable others started the Astronomical Society of Las Cruces, and maintained his interest. After he retired (the first time) he again joined the ASLC and was a recurring presence at nearly all of the outreach events from then on, only stopping after Covid-19 shut down all the club's outreach events in March 2020.

Visitation at 11:00 Friday at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home in Las Cruces, with Services at 12:00, followed by interrment at Masonic Cemetery in Las Cruces.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
11:00 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Service
12:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved