Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 527-2222
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Bible Fellowship
3890 Stern Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Crowl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Leslie Crowl


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Leslie Crowl Obituary
Jerry Leslie Crowl

Las Cruces - JERRY LESLIE CROWL, age 80, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Casa Bella Assisted Living. He was born January 3, 1939 in Dexter, Iowa to Chester and Hazel Guttshall Crowl. Mr. Crowl served his country honorably in the United States Air Force and retired as a store manager from Alco Discount Stores.

Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Joyce Elaine Crowl of the family home; two sons, Michael James Crowl (Barbara) of Wyoming, Steven Craig Crowl (Carrie) of Las Cruces; a daughter, Michelle Jean Gossett of Gillette, Wyoming; a sister, Martha Hart (Stacy) of Omaha, Nebraska. Other survivors include six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clair and Bob Crowl; two sisters-in-law, Connie and Helene Crowl.

At Mr. Crowl's request, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 AM in Bethel Bible Fellowship, 3890 Stern Drive with Pastor Joel Stoltzfus officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date in Fort Bayard National Cemetery.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care" For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now