Jerry Leslie Crowl
Las Cruces - JERRY LESLIE CROWL, age 80, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Casa Bella Assisted Living. He was born January 3, 1939 in Dexter, Iowa to Chester and Hazel Guttshall Crowl. Mr. Crowl served his country honorably in the United States Air Force and retired as a store manager from Alco Discount Stores.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Joyce Elaine Crowl of the family home; two sons, Michael James Crowl (Barbara) of Wyoming, Steven Craig Crowl (Carrie) of Las Cruces; a daughter, Michelle Jean Gossett of Gillette, Wyoming; a sister, Martha Hart (Stacy) of Omaha, Nebraska. Other survivors include six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clair and Bob Crowl; two sisters-in-law, Connie and Helene Crowl.
At Mr. Crowl's request, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 AM in Bethel Bible Fellowship, 3890 Stern Drive with Pastor Joel Stoltzfus officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date in Fort Bayard National Cemetery.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care" For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 31, 2019